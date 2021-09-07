Heavy traffic jam in Karnal due to farmers protest

Karnal, Sep 7 A heavy traffic jam has been witnessed in Karnal due to farmers march towards the secretariat, which began after their meeting with the district officials ended inconclusively on Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters were first stopped by the police at Namaste Chowk (intersection). It was only after a short discussion that the police allowed the demonstrators to move ahead.

Hundreds and thousands of farmers riding tractors, carrying 'latths' (sticks) were seen moving towards Karnal's mini-secretariat.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav, however, said that he is not happy with the way things are unfolding as he wanted the whole congregation and march to be conducted in a peaceful manner.

"This is not the way we wanted things to happen. We are ready to be arrested but we do not want any politics on this topic," he told media.

Early Tuesday morning an 11-member farmers delegation from the kisan mahapanchyat presented a memorandum of their demands to the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the mini secretariat.

In the memorandum, the farmers reiterated their demand for strict action against the IAS officer who ordered a lathicharge against the protesters on August 28.

Post the meeting Yogendra Yadav told media, "Our talks with the DC and SP were held in three rounds. It was attended by 15 representatives. All we demanded was strict action against the IAS officer who ordered lathicharge on August 28. We didn't seek any compensation. However, the authorities didn't agree to even that."

The delegation was led by political activist Yogendra Yadav, farmer protest leader Rakesh Tikait, Karnal-based Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnaam Singh Chaduni, BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal, BKU (Sidhupur) state president member Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Ajay Rana, Dr Darshan pal along with other farmer leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor