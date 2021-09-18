Hefajat leader held for violence during Modi's visit to Dhaka

Dhaka, Sep 18 The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Rezwan Rafiquee, a leader of the militant outfit Hefazat-e-Islam, for his alleged role in the widespread violence that was witnessed in Dhaka during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March this year.

Rafiquee was arrested from Dhaka's Mugda area on Friday night, the police said.

Rafiquee has been shown arrested in the case filed with the Paltan police station in connection with the March 26 violence in Dhaka, centering around Narendra Modi's visit, said A.K.M. Hafiz Akhter, Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch.

Akhter said that Rezwan sent out provocative posts on Facebook and other social media platforms supporting top milirant leaders.

Iftekhairul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP's media and public relations department, confirmed the matter with on Saturday.

