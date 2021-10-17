Helicopter crash kills three in Germany: report
By ANI | Published: October 17, 2021 07:40 PM2021-10-17T19:40:00+5:302021-10-17T19:50:12+5:30
Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, German media FOCUS Online reported on Sunday.
According to a local police spokesman, it is not known if there are people missing. The cause of the crash is not clear at the moment, the report said. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor