Helicopter crash kills three in Germany: report

Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, German media FOCUS Online reported on Sunday.

According to a local police spokesman, it is not known if there are people missing. The cause of the crash is not clear at the moment, the report said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

