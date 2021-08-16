Hero MotoCorp retails over 1L units of two-wheeler on a single day

New Delhi, Aug 16 Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said on Monday that it has sold a record one lakh-plus units of motorcycles and scooters on a single day.

The feat was achieved on August 9, coinciding with the company's 10th anniversary.

According to the company, retail sales included the sales in the domestic market in India as well as global markets. It is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period.

"This kind of retail sales on a single day in a non-festive period is unprecedented. The completion of 10 years of our journey on August 9th is a significant milestone at Hero MotoCorp," said Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and After-Sales, Hero MotoCorp.

The record numbers were achieved due to the retail demand for Hero MotoCorp range of products across segments entry, deluxe and premium, including scooters and in markets across geographies.

