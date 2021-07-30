Hero MotoCorp starts retail sales in Mexico

New Delhi, July 30 Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said on Friday that it has commenced retail sales in Mexico.

Accordingly, the company has introduced an extensive portfolio of products, including motorcycles and a scooter, for the Mexican market.

These include motorcycles such as Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, along with the Dash 125 scooter.

"This is an important development in our international business growth story. Mexico will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in that direction," said Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp.

"The range of products that we have introduced should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers," he added.

As per the company, the product portfolio will be available across Mexico through the retail arm of the distributors, agencies and dealers, and will have attractive financing options.

"There will also be a wide network of service centers spread throughout the country. The products will be available with a warranty of three years or 30,000 km," the company said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor