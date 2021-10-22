Himachal's women become agents for climate resilient farming

BY VISHAL GULATI

Shimla, Oct 22 Women farmers of Himachal Pradesh are breaking the mindset barriers not only at home but also in society with the new confidence attained through the latest information and knowledge about natural farming, discarding the conventional practices that have effects on both environmental and human health.

The movement, launched in the state in 2018 to adopt natural farming under the state-run Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana, is gaining ground.

This year, October 22 is being observed as 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' or Women Farmers' Day.

Project officials told on Friday that with a growing concern about the intensive usage of pesticides in farming, there is a noticeable change as more and more women, either individually or in self-help groups, are turning up as catalysts.

One such group with over 20 women farmers is in Chagaon village in Tapri block of Kinnaur district.

They have adopted the low cost, non-chemical and climate resilient Subhash Palekar Natural Farming

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor