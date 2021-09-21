Hindu family beaten in Pakistan for getting water from mosque

A poor Hindu farmer's family was harassed for taking water from a mosque in Pakistan's Punjab province. The Hindu family has been severely persecuted by some fanatics for violating the sanctity of a religious place. The accused in the case is said to belong to the party of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Alam Ram Bhil, a resident of Rahimyar Khan in Punjab, was working on a farm with his wife and other family members, according to a report in Pakistan's Dawn newspaper. According to Bhil, a member of his family had gone to a nearby mosque to fetch water as he was thirsty. At that time, some local landlords attacked and beat them to death. Even after that, when the Bhil family returned home after completing their work in the fields, they were held hostage.

They were severely persecuted for violating the sanctity of the mosque. They did not lodge a complaint with the police. The accused belong to local MPs of the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Bhil staged a protest outside the police station to protest against the inaction of the police. Peter Bhil, a member of the local district peace committee, said Imran Khan's party MLA Javed Wariach had helped him lodge the complaint.

Farooq Rind, a senior lawyer and former chairman of the District Bar Council, said the settlements here belong to the Kahur area. Bhil has been living in this place for more than a decade. He said that most of the members of the Hindu community in the area are poor working in the fields. Mr. Rind said the accused landlords were notorious for picking up fights with other villagers over petty issues. He promised free legal aid for the complainant family, the report said.