Hindu priest at a temple in Kabul refuses to leave Afghanistan

Taliban militants have seized control of the country, ousting Ashraf Ghani's government in Afghanistan. There has been a fear across the country since the beginning of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Along with foreigners, many Afghans are also trying to leave the country. The question of existence has arisen in front of the Hindu and Sikh communities in the country. But even in such a situation, there is a person who has decided not to run away from his duty.

This person is Pandit Rajesh Kumar, a priest at the Ratannath Temple in Afghanistan. He has made it clear that he will not leave the temple. "If I die at the hands of the Taliban, I will consider it my service," he said. The number of people fleeing Afghanistan has risen since the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. People began fleeing the country in late May after the Taliban began capturing Afghanistan with the withdrawal of US troops.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar, like others, was urged to leave Kabul and go to safety. Many Hindus had appealed for his travel and accommodation. Informing about this, Bhardwaj said that Pandit Rajesh Kumar, the priest of Ratannath temple in Kabul, said that some Hindus had appealed to me to leave Kabul. It was also proposed to arrange my stay and travel. But my ancestors have served in this temple for hundreds of years. I will not leave this temple. If the Taliban killed me, I would consider it my service.