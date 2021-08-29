Hit by Covid, Assamese musician takes to pisciculture for survival

Guwahati, Aug 29 Hit by the Covid pandemic and allied economic crisis in the culture and music industry, well-known Assamese musician and singer Bipin Chawdang has been forced to shift to pisciculture for survival.

The 49-year-old musician who sings Assamese songs, particularly Bihu songs, in Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal besides all across Assam has earned much appreciation from people of all ages.

Chawdang, father of a 16-year-old, said that he was jobless for around two years as there were Covid related restrictions on organising cultural functions and public events.

"Then I started thinking about exploring ideas, and discussed with my relatives and friends how to survive in a non-musical way.

"I had 12 bigha

