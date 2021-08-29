Hit by Covid, Assamese musician takes to pisciculture for survival
By IANS | Published: August 29, 2021 09:39 AM2021-08-29T09:39:02+5:302021-08-29T09:50:07+5:30
Guwahati, Aug 29 Hit by the Covid pandemic and allied economic crisis in the culture and music industry, ...
Guwahati, Aug 29 Hit by the Covid pandemic and allied economic crisis in the culture and music industry, well-known Assamese musician and singer Bipin Chawdang has been forced to shift to pisciculture for survival.
The 49-year-old musician who sings Assamese songs, particularly Bihu songs, in Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal besides all across Assam has earned much appreciation from people of all ages.
Chawdang, father of a 16-year-old, said that he was jobless for around two years as there were Covid related restrictions on organising cultural functions and public events.
"Then I started thinking about exploring ideas, and discussed with my relatives and friends how to survive in a non-musical way.
"I had 12 bigha
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app