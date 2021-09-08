Hole to the centre of the earth? Student browsing Google maps finds a bizzare discovery

Browsing Google maps gave a schoolboy and his parents a surprise after he stumbled upon an unexpected discovery. While searching he site for a satellite view of a UK island, 12-year-old Rory Chapman discovered a "hole to the centre of the earth". The youngster was looking online for a walking route with his family at Hilbre Island in West Kirby, Merseyside, when he made the bizarre discovery. While hovering over the coastline he noticed a tourist icon (also known as the camera icon) on Middle Eye with the "intriguing" title, according to a Liverpool Echo report.

Speaking to the publication, Rory said, "I have looked at Hilbre Island on the map with my mum when we did geography in lockdown so I knew where it was.'' Continuing further, Rory said, "I have looked at Hilbre Island on the map with my mum when we did geography in lockdown so I knew where it was. "I have never noticed it before and when I saw it I thought 'wait, what? Did they dig a huge hole on one of the islands? Have they dug out one of the Hilbre Islands?' "Baffled, he asked his dad, Sean, 36, who was equally puzzled by the appearance of the label. People on Facebook also had no clue as to what the marking could be, and it has since been removed. One user commented, "Oooh how intriguing!" Another one said, Whatever was it's been removed. "A third said, "Maybe there’s a hole to the centre of the earth there, be careful."

