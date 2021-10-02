Hong Kong makes new law, jail terms for 'upskirt' shots

Everyone should respect the privacy of women. No one has the right to interfere in the lives of others. In such a situation, Hong Kong has taken a unique initiative to stop the increasing crimes against women and to teach a lesson to the miscreants. Under which in Hong Kong, without consent, if anyone took a picture below the skirt of women or shared it on social media, then the persone will end up in jail.

On Thursday, Hong Kong passed a law making it a crime to take non-consensual photographs up a woman's skirt face up to five years in jail in order to tackle voyeurism.

Under the new rules, voyeurism means watching or recording someone's intimate moments, sharing pictures or videos of such activity, and taking pictures or videos of private parts of a person motivated by sexual desire. There is a provision of imprisonment for 5 years and fine for doing so. Many people share such pictures on the Internet. Such pictures are taken secretly in markets, malls, coffee shops or public places. The Legislative Council has put such activities in the category of crime through this law. 4 activities have been added under the ambit of this law. After which the total number of crimes in voyeurism has gone up to 6.

In the law, not only in public, but also in private places, taking such pictures or making recordings has been kept in the category of crime. Both the person who takes and shares the photos will be considered as criminals. Complaints of such cases were increasing rapidly in the country. After which this law has been passed. Now the Hong Kong administration believes that after the implementation of this law, such crimes will decrease.

If a person is found guilty of two or more offences, his name can be entered in the Sex Offenders Register. The law also covers "deep fake" images - photos and films that have been digitally manipulated to place someone's face on the body of another.

Activists working for women's rights believe that there will be a decrease in such content on social media. Similarly, social media websites like Facebook or Instagram can also be dragged to court if the rules are broken.