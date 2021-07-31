Hopes of healthy Q1 results to push equities higher (Market Outlook)

New Delhi, July 31 The upcoming monetary policy review coupled with the ongoing financial results season will influence the trajectory of key equity indices in the week ahead.

Accordingly, market observers, expect a status-quo on key lending rates as well as hopes of healthy Q1 earnings to push the indices' higher.

Besides, the direction of foreign fund flows, will also impact investors' sentiments.

Earlier, India's equity markets ended the previous week almost on a flat note - with NSE Nifty50 down by 0.59 per cent, while S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent.

"Nifty has repeatedly run into resistance in the 15862-15899 band over the past 6 sessions.However the lower shadows

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor