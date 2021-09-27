Hry Minister's employee held with confidential information

Chandigarh, Sep 27 An employee in the office of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was arrested last week on charges of stealing confidential information, officials said on Monday.

The employee was caught red-handed while taking photographs of files containing confidential information, an official said.

On learning about the mischief, Vij checked his mobile phone and found photos clicked from government confidential files and documents. On his complaint, the employee was arrested by the police.

Besides Home, Vij also holds the portfolios of Health, Urban Bodies, Technical Education and Science and Technology.

