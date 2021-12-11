Human Rights Day: Activists in Bangladesh raise concerns over human rights violations in China

On World Human Rights Day, activists and NGOs in Bangladesh raised serious concerns over the human rights violations in China, Pakistan, and other parts of the world.

On December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Bangladesh Social Activists Forum organised a "horse carts rally" to protest against human rights violations throughout the world, especially to highlight the condition of Uyghurs in China and people in Pakistan's Balochistan.

The horse cart rally moved around Dhaka to spread awareness and highlight the significance of World Human Rights Day. The carts moved around from National Press Club to Dhaka University, Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, Banglamator, Magbazar, Kakrail, Vijaynagar and Paltan in front of the DMP Commissioner's Office, and distributed pamphlets to raise awareness.

Bharat Bangladesh Sampreeti Sangsad (BBSS) Welfare Association organised a cycle rally to mark the occasion where media workers, leaders of various organizations, students from schools, colleges and universities were present.

They strongly condemned and protested against the extreme human rights abuses that are taking place in Xinjiang and Balochistan. The association also demanded protection of the rights of the Baloch and Sindhi people requesting intervention through the United Nations.

Confidence Poverty Alleviation Welfare Organization (CPAWO) led also organised a rally in front of Hadith Park in Khulnam, demanding the implementation of global human rights. They highlighted the recent killing of a Sri Lankan national who was lynched and then set on fire in Sialkot alleging blasphemy.

Jongibad Pratiroadh Andolan Bangladesh (JPAB) organised another event where a rally was organized in front of the Chittagong Press Club to protest against the brutality of the Pakistan army in Balochistan and persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China.

Mohsin Kazi, Joint Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Executive Editor of Daily Satyabani was the chief guest at the event. He also addressed the rally.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor