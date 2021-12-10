Human Rights Day, agenda ‘Leaving no one behind’

HumanRightsDay

The world observes Human Rights Day every year on 9th December, since 1948 day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The declaration empower us to stand up on our own rights, take action in our own daily lives, to uphold the rights that protect us all and promote the kinship of all human beings.

UNESCO was the first United Nations agency to place the Universal Declaration of this day and promote the human rights to the world through education and the media.

In 1938 UNESCO posts first article to declare human rights day, which reads "Article I: The purpose of the Organization is to contribute to peace and security by promoting collaboration among the nations through education, science and culture in order to further universal respect for justice, for the rule of law and for the human rights and fundamental freedoms which are affirmed for the peoples of the world, without distinction of race, sex, language or religion, by the Charter of the United Nations."

The agenda of UNESCO to celebrate this day is 'Leaving no one behind’. UNESCO aims to enhance the life choices and opportunities of those left furthest behind. The main Strategy to Combat Racism, Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance.

The UNESCO promote human rights day through programmes and works in close cooperation with its Member States, UN entities, human rights institutions, and UNESCO partners and networks.