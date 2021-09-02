Hurricane Ida wrecks havoc in New York, 8 people dead

A state of emergency has been declared in New York and New Jersey as as record-breaking rains from tropical storm Ida led to flooding and hazardous conditions on the roads. "I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on Wednesday night as a "historic weather event". The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time. All non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City's streets until 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Thursday due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter. As per the last update 9, people are feared to have been dead. Almost all New York City subway lines have been closed, and non-emergency vehicles banned from roads. Many flights and trains out of New York and New Jersey have been suspended.