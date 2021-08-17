Husband commits suicide due to wife's extramarital affairs

Gurugram, Aug 17 A man committed suicide by hanging himself in an upscale private school located in Sector-50 in Gurugram due to his wife's alleged extramarital affair. This was revealed in his suicide note, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Kumar originally from Madhya Pradesh. He used to work as a supervisor in the private school in Gurugram.

According to the police, the man had come to know about his wife's extramarital affairs with three men. Family members of the deceased alleged that after coming to know of the details, he had asked his wife to mend her ways, however, she continued her affairs.

The man went into depression and took this extreme step on Monday.

Akhilesh's cousin Ram Avatar has alleged in his police complaint that the deceased's wife Somvati and her mother-in-law Chandrabai have aided and abetted his brother to take this extreme step.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against the duo at the Sector-50 police station and a probe has been launched.

