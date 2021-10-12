Hyundai Doosan Infracore named Featured Finalist at 'IDEA' for the first time as Korean construction machinery company

Hyundai Doosan Infracore, a construction machinery affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, recently announced that its 'DX100W' model was named the 'Featured Finalist' at the '2021 IDEA Design Awards' in the U.S.

It is the first time that Korean construction machinery company was named as the Featured Finalist at the IDEA. In particular, Hyundai Doosan Infracore has won all three major design awards, including 2020 Red Dot Awards ('DX17z-5' model) and 2021 IF Gold Prize ('Concept X' model), with its excavator model designs.

IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards) is the design award that is organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). It is one of the three major design awards with Red Dot and IF design award of Germany. In this year's IDEA, a total of 2,087 designs, the largest number ever, were exhibited from 25 countries.

The 'DX100W' model, which was named the Featured Finalist, is a 10-ton small-size wheeled excavator. Its design that enables agile and robust performance in narrow working environment has recognized from the IDEA award. It has also implemented an independent driver circuit, a 4-wheel steering system, which facilitates high-speed rotation and lane change. Its practical design that applied arti-boom to expand the working radius also drew attention.

"DX100W is a newly developed lineup to target the European small-size wheeled excavator markets," said an official from Hyundai Doosan Infracore. "Based on its innovative worker-oriented design and robust performance, it is going to target global small-size construction machinery markets." (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

