Hyundai Motor India aims to launch six EVs by 2028

New Delhi, Dec 8 Automaker Hyundai Motor India aims to expand its electric mobility plans for the market by 2028.

The company will line up six battery-run electric vehicles during the period, it said on Wednesday.

"Catering to the diversity of the Indian market, Hyundai's line-up of six 'Battery Electric Vehicles' will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India," the automaker said.

Besides, the company plans to invest approximately Rs 4,000 crore for R&D (Research & Development) towards the expansion of six electric vehicles line-up till 2028.

According to S.S. Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motors India: "As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our 'BEV' line-up to six vehicles for the Indian market by 2028.

"We will introduce our dedicated 'BEV Platform–E-GMP' as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India.

At present, Hyundai Motor India has 12 car models across various segments.

