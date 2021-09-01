Hyundai Motor unveils IONIQ5 Robot Taxi to be run in 2023

Hyundai Motor Group and Motional unveiled the robot taxi designed based on its exclusive electric vehicle model, IONIQ5, for the first time in the world.

Hyundai Motor unveiled IONIQ5 Robot Taxi design on the 31st and announced that it will display the actual vehicle model at the '2021 IAA Mobility,' which will be held in Munich, Germany from the 7th to 12th of next month.

Hyundai Motor Group worked with 'Motional,' a self-driving joint venture with U.S. self-driving technology company 'Aptiv,' to develop IONIQ5 Robot Taxi, and applied the jointly developed self-driving technology to the taxi.

Hyundai Motor Group is developing self-driving technology that is applied to IONIQ5 Robot Taxi at level 4 based on SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers). The Level 4 is the level at which the vehicle's automated system can recognize and determines the situation, and handle itself without driver intervention in an emergency.

The IONIQ5 Robot Taxi is the first commercial self-driving vehicle of Motional, and it will be used in ride-hailing service that means take passengers to the destination in the U.S. in 2023.

Previously in April, Motional announced that it selected IONIQ5 Robot Taxi as a next-generation robotics vehicle platform, and is planning to supply the vehicles that can be fully operated in unmanned system to Lyft, a car-sharing platform company in 2023. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

