Hyundai unveils i20 N Line in India

New Delhi, Aug 24 South Korean automobile major Hyundai Motor unveiled its sportier hatchback i20 N Line here on Tuesday.

The i20 N Line is the entry point to Hyundai's performance-focused ‘N' model range, but it still gets hotter enhancements than the standard i20. Hyundai i20 N Line is based on four key pillars of the Indian market, which include energising exteriors, engaging interiors, enthusiastic performance and enticing technology, the company said.

"The N Line range will introduce customers to a car that truly epitomises driving passion, making sure sporty and fun driving experience is accessible to all. Hyundai i20 N Line personifies the fusion of driving excitement, energetic design and advanced technology, to create a car that truly delivers everyday excitement," said S.S. Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

The new i20 N Line comes with three variants N6 Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT), N8 iMT and N8 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The N6 variant is based on the Sportz trim, while the N8 trim is based on the Asta variant of the standard i20.

Being a performance model, the company has given a special sporty look to this car. It gets a lot of sporty elements along with the aerodynamic kit, which makes it much better than the regular i20.

The car comes with a checkered flag mesh cascading radiator grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, 17-inch bespoke alloy wheels, exclusive N Line badges and chrome garnished twin-exhaust muffler, chequered flag design leather, athletic red interior highlights, exciting red ambient lights, sporty metal pedals and 3-spoke steering wheel.

The company has made the cabin of the i20 N Line special and sporty. It gets red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, gear shifter, black seats and upholstery. Other design elements inside the cabin include metal pedals. N Line badging has been done on the seats of the car.

Apart from these, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is included in the cabin with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and BlueLink. In this, the company will also provide a premium audio system.

Other features include an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, etc.

The car comes with a a turbo-petrol engine of 1.0-litre capacity. The engine generates power of 118hp at a peak torque of 172Nm.

The company also offers an iMT or DCT gearbox in the car. Apart from this, disc brakes have been installed on all the wheels.

Its booking price is Rs 25,000 at the Hyundai Signature dealerships across the country.

