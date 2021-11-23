I-T Dept conducts searches on Gutkha distributor in Gujarat

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on a leading Gutkha distributor of Gujarat. The search action covered more than 15 premises at different locations in Ahmedabad.

During the course of the search action on November 16, various incriminating documents and digital evidence were found and seized. The department said that its preliminary analysis of evidence indicated evasion of taxable income by adopting various malpractices such as unaccounted purchases of materials, under-invoicing of sales, and unaccounted expenditure incurred in cash.

Further analysis of seized material reveals that part of these cash sales have not been recorded in the books of accounts, it said. The search team has also unearthed evidence of undisclosed investment in immovable properties.

The search operation has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of about Rs 7.50 crore and unexplained jewellery of about Rs 4 crore. Prohibitory orders have also been placed on bank lockers.

The search action, so far, has led to the detection of unaccounted income of more than Rs 100 crore. Out of this, the group has admitted undisclosed income exceeding Rs. 30 crore.

Further investigations are under progress.

