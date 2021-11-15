IAF's Tejas showcases 'superior flying skills' at Dubai Air Show

The Indian Air Force said that the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Sarang Helicopter Display Team showcased "superior flying skills" at the Dubai Air Show here on Sunday.

The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai on Sunday.

The show was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai inaugurated the airshow.

The Tejas aircraft have arrived here on Friday to take part in the show. Tejas showcased its superior flying ability, maneuverability, and ease of handling against the golden backdrop.

Dubai Air Show is a leading aerospace event in the Middle East and the growing airshow in the world. It began on Sunday and will conclude on November 18.

( With inputs from ANI )

