IB counter-terror chief in Srinagar to supervise Ops against terrorists

New Delhi, Oct 8 Following the targeted killings of individuals including Hindus and Sikhs in the Kashmir valley in the last six days, the head of the Intelligence Bureau's Counter Terror (CT) operations on Friday arrived in Srinagar to supervise the operations carried out by the security forces against the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

The counter-terrorism teams of other national security agencies had arrived in the valley yesterday to assist the Jammu & Kashmir police as a force multiplier, sources in the security establishment said.

Seven Hindus and Sikhs have been killed in individual attacks in the valley including pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo who refused to leave Srinagar when most of the Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits were forced to migrate in the 1990s by the terrorists.

While the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was reviewed on Thursday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided to deploy the specialised counter terrorism teams of the security agencies while sleuths of the intelligence agencies including IB and R&AW would monitor the situation. The meeting was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, IB chief Arvind Kumar and R&AW Secretary Samant Goel.

The Home Minister also held separate discussions with the NSA and R&AW chief on the J&K situation to handle the 'lone wolf' attacks in the valley.

Killing a civilian after ascertaining the identity of the victim in broad daylight poses a new challenge for the security forces in the valley and these killings have been carried out by youths who have not even joined any terrorist cadre yet. In most of the incidents, small weapons like pistols were used for these killings, sources added.

Since January this year, a total of 28 people have been killed by the terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. Except seven, all were Muslims.

As per the report about Thursday's killing of two teachers, Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were the only non-Muslims in the school who were separated from the other teachers and were shot dead from close range.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh said that the force has reviewed the situation with other stakeholders in J&K and has taken preventive measures to contain the terror activities.

Stating that three 'lone wolf' attacks have taken place, he said the "situation in J&K has not deteriorated."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor