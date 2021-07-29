IFSCA proposes capital market intermediary regulations for IFSC

New Delhi, July 29 The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) proposes to enact a regulatory framework for the intermediaries in the capital markets operating in IFSC, focusing on ease of doing business and consistent with the fundamental principles laid down by International Organization of Securities Commissions.

As part of the process, the Authority has issued a consultation paper on the proposed Intermediaries Regulations and invited comments and suggestions on it by August 18, 2021.

The proposed IFSCA (Capital Market Intermediaries) Regulations, 2021 (Intermediaries Regulations) provide for regulatory requirements in respect of registration, obligations and responsibilities, inspection and enforcement of various types of capital market intermediaries such as broker dealers, clearing members, depository participants, investment bankers, portfolio managers, investment advisers, custod, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees and account aggregators.

Further, the proposed Intermediaries Regulations envisage registered capital market intermediaries to undertake cross-border business in capital markets in India and foreign jurisdictions, subject to certain conditions such as ring fencing of operations, appropriate risk management and internal controls, maintenance of records etc.

The intermediaries play an important role by providing the intermediation facilities between their clients and the various regulated financial products and financial services in the IFSC. The intermediaries are also essential for building the ecosystem of capital markets in the IFSC.

The IFSCA been established as a unified regulator to develop and regulate financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

