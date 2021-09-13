IIB to insure profitability of insurers
By IANS | Published: September 13, 2021 03:09 PM2021-09-13T15:09:02+5:302021-09-13T15:25:28+5:30
Chennai, Sep 13 Is the Indian insurance industry and more particularly the non-life sector moving towards administered price ...
Next
Chennai, Sep 13 Is the Indian insurance industry and more particularly the non-life sector moving towards administered price regime, wonder industry experts citing the draft Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app