IIT-BHU designs special chair for weavers

Varanasi, Aug 9 A team of the Mechanical Engineering department (industrial management) in the Indian Institute of Technology and the Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) has come up with a specially designed seat for weavers. This special chair will provide the weavers with back support and thigh comfort, making them less prone to work-related musculoskeletal disorders.

According to Prabhas Bhardwaj, Mechanical Engineering Professor, "The Varanasi handloom industry has a low productivity of weavers. They have to work a minimum of 12 hours continuously every day by sitting at one place. Due to this they are facing musculoskeletal disorders. According to a survey conducted in Varanasi, majority of weavers have back pain and thigh pain. It is because weavers do not have a proper back support, and they are sitting on plain wood planks most of the time."

The seat has been designed to provide comfort to weavers during work which will help them work more productively.

M. Krishna Prasanna Naik, a research scholar and designer of the ergonomic chair, worked on the growth of the Banaras handloom industry.

According to him, it is quite strenuous for weavers to work the whole day over a pit loom. The plank used by them offers no support.

Research revealed that not only the older but also the young weavers are facing musculoskeletal disorder issues.

The weavers are taking more breaks from work in the afternoon shift than in the morning because of pain in the body.

The cost-effective and ergonomically designed seat for weavers comes with adjustable features depending on the weavers' body shape to help them overcome musculoskeletal disorders.

The manufacturing of this seat is also easy. Any weaver can make it for his loom.

Naik said, "Firstly, he measured the length, width, weight of the weavers, the shape and size of the waist and back while sitting. The design of the chair has been made with wood. Such an arrangement has also been made in this chair that any weaver may set it according to his size."

Amresh Kushwaha, the chairman of a co-operative society of weavers at Ramnagar, said, "After working for five to six hours, weavers used to take leave from work because of body pain. Their weaving speed decreases because of body pain which creates a delay in production. After use, this ergonomically designed seat has received a positive feedback. Weavers said they are able to work comfortably for long hours with the help of this seat."

