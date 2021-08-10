I'm a living example of censorship in Pakistan: Hamid Mir

New Delhi, Aug 10 The anchor and host of the now-off air primetime show "Capital Talk" on Geo TV, Hamid Mir, in an interview with the BBC World Service said he is a living example of censorship in Pakistan.

Mir spoke from Islamabad with Stephen Sackur, the host of the BBC show HardTalk.

"There is democracy in Pakistan but there is no democracy. There is a constitution in Pakistan but there is no constitution. And I am a living example of censorship in Pakistan," Mir said when asked if the Pakistani state is out to silence independent journalism.

On the Pakistani Prime Minister, Mir said" "Imran Khan is not directly responsible for imposing a ban on me. I don't think he wants me to be off air. But like past Prime Ministers, he is not a very powerful Prime Minister, he is helpless and he can't help me."

Dawn reported that Sackur introduced his guest as a high-profile journalist who has faced a string of threats and attacks.

In the 1990s, Mir was kidnapped and interrogated, and later survived two assassination attempts.

Sackur told listeners that since June 2021, Mir's show and his column for Jang Group have been banned by his employers after he made a speech about intimidation and attacks against journalists.

