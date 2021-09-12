Imphal, 4th capital city in NE, to come on railway map within 27 months

Imphal/Guwahati, Sep 12 Amidst the Covid-19 related restrictions and dealing with the serious topographical hurdles and challenges, Manipurs Imphal will be the fourth capital city in the mountainous northeastern region expected to come on the Indian railway map within the next 27 months.

The North-east Frontier Railways

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor