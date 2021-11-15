Imran Khan govt looking increasingly vulnerable as its governance perception savaged

The Iman Khan government in Pakistan is increasingly looking vulnerable as the last few weeks in the country have savaged its perception both in terms of governance and political stability, a media report said.

When it comes to governance, the rising inflation in Pakistan has been weakening the Pakistan Tehreek -e Insaf (PTI) government's on daily basis and denting its popularity. The steep hikes in the price of petrol, electricity, and food items have severely affected the lives of the majority and all attempts by PTI to spin this has been in vain, reported Dawn.

The inflation is rising so high that it would be incredibly difficult to PTI to salvage its political standing among the electorate.

Further, the newspaper said that these woes have been exacerbated by political and perceptional instability triggered by tensions between the government and military leadership over the appointment of the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence.

Since then, the government appears to be fighting a losing battle to pretend that all is well. It is not, the publication added.

Depending on the establishment before coming to power had made it already certain that after assuming power the party will remain dependent on the establishment.

Pakistan's politics will continue to remain marred by instability and in-built distortions as long as it stays wedded to a system that gravitates around the establishment, according to Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor