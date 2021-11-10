Imran Khan govt only discussed ceasefire with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claims Minister

The Imran Khan government has only discussed ceasefire in talks with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the country's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

Only the ceasefire was discussed with proscribed TTP at the moment, ARY News quoted Chaudhary as saying during a press conference here.

The Minister further stated that locals have also been included in ongoing dialogues with the banned outfit.

Emphasising that it is the state's responsibility to bring peace to the country, Chaudhary said that people living in merged districts wanted peace.

Earlier on Monday, the Minister had stated that Islamabad and the TTP agreed on a complete ceasefire adding that it would be extended keeping in view the progress of the negotiations.

The Taliban dispensation's Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani hosted talks between the two sides for the past two weeks in the southeastern province of Khost, reported Tolo News.

TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007 and is responsible for carrying out several attacks and blasts in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

