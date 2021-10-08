Imran Khan to discuss Afghanistan with Pakistan's National Security Council

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to chair the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Friday to discuss several security issues in view of the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and intelligence officials.

A Dawn newspaper report stated that the committee would discuss the developments in Afghanistan, border management, Pakistan's efforts to support the Taliban and implications of the situation for the country.

According to the Dawn report, the committee may review Pakistan's relations with the United States and the status of talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier today, Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf met Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and told her that the world should engage with the Taliban's newly-formed government in Afghanistan.

This message was conveyed during Sherman's two-day visit to Pakistan. This visit comes a day after US Deputy Secretary of State completed her India visit and reaffirmed its aim to expand the comprehensive global strategic partnership with India.

Pakistan NSA held a meeting with the Deputy State Secretary on Friday and both leaders discussed bilateral issues and the changing situation in the region, Geo News reported. They also held talks on economic cooperation, trade and the security situation in Afghanistan.

"The international community needs to talk and engage with Afghanistan's new interim government," Moeed Yousaf said.

Since the Taliban's take over Afghanistan, Islamabad has been urging the world to recognise the interim government in the troubled country. Except for a handful of nations like China and Pakistan, no other country is inclined to recognise the outfit and is adopting a wait and watch policy.

( With inputs from ANI )

