Imran Khan trying to turn ISI into his Tiger Force: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the matter of ISI chief posting and said PM is trying to turn the institution into his party's Tiger Force.

Bhutto's remarks came while he was addressing a PPP rally at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah, which has been held to mark the anniversary of the 2007 Karsaz bombing on Benazir Bhutto's homecoming convoy and with an eye to strengthen the party's foothold in Karachi and mobilise its workers in the metropolis for upcoming electoral challenges, Dawn reported.

"Imran Khan is trying to turn all institutions of the country into his Tiger Force. He attacked the parliament, Senate, judiciary, ECP, Punjab police, and Punjab bureaucracy as he changed the Punjab police Chief and Chief Secretary many times. No institution is left as he is even trying to make the media his Tiger Force," Bilawal said during a rally.

"He (PM Imran) is also trying to turn the Army and ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) into his Tiger Force," the Minister added.

The Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) was constituted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, last year to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19, Dawn reported.

Bilawal's remarks follow multiple reports regarding the impasse between the civil and military leadership over the appointment of DG of the ISI.

On Monday, the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan's office.

Meanwhile, Bilawal also slammed the Imran Khan government over its "anti-people" policies and promised to continue protesting against the ruling PTI government till it was sent packing. "I am warning Imran Khan that reverse counting has begun [for this government]," The Express Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying while addressing a rally in Karachi.

