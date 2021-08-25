Increased localisation via PLI to make industry more robust: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 25 Increased localisation levels on the back of Production-Linked Incentive scheme will make the automobile industry more robust, Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Wednesday.

In his address at the 61st SIAM Annual Convention here, Pandey said that his ministry is "working consistently for the growth of automotive sector".

He also emphasised on the need for developing EV charging infrastructure.

At the first plenary session, themed 'Enablers for Sustainable Growth of Auto Industry' in India, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said: "The future direction for the industry is towards shared, connected, and Electric mobility."

"There are four prominent growth drivers that we should focus on. Firstly, we should expand investment in R&D. Then, we should focus more on innovation in small format mobility segment, establish massive charging infrastructure across the country and provide export impetus to the industry."

"EV is definitely integral in every OEM's plans."

