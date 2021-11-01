India a trusted source in IT, pharma supply chains, now keen to take part in clean tech supply chain: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined three critical aspects for improving global supply chains-- trusted source, transparency and time-frame--during the summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience.

While India is already a trusted source in the IT and pharma supply chains, the PM conveyed that it is keen to participate in the clean technology supply chain, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Bagchi said Prime Minister Modi participated in the Summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience on the sidelines of G20 and the summit discussed ways in which governments can alleviate pressure points in the global supply chain ecosystem.

"PM @narendramodi participated in the Summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience, on the sidelines of G20. Convened by @POTUS @JoeBiden, the Summit discussed ways in which governments can alleviate pressure points in the global supply chain ecosystem," Bagchi tweeted.

"PM @narendramodi underlined 3 critical aspects of Trusted Source, Transparency & Time-Frame for improving global supply chains," Bagchi wrote in another tweet.

PM Modi on Sunday attended the Supply Chain Resilience summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome.

The trade ministers of India, Japan and Australia had formally launched the Supply Chain Resilience initiative in a Trilateral Ministerial Meeting in April.

This was launched as the three countries acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic was having an unprecedented impact in terms of lives lost, livelihoods and economies affected, and that the pandemic had revealed supply chain vulnerabilities globally and in the region, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed in a statement.

The Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) will help in boosting trade by identifying supply chain risks.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor