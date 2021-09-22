India at forefront of global response to Covid pandemic: President

New Delhi, Sep 22 President Ram Nath Kovind reiterated on Wednesday that India has been at the forefront of the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure collective health and economic well-being.

Kovind also stated that under the world's largest vaccination campaign, Ind have received more than 800 million doses so far.

The President was speaking after accepting the credentials from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Iceland, Gambia, Spain, Brunei Darussalam and Sri Lanka in a virtual ceremony, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Kovind added that India's engagement in the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in mutually beneficial partnerships.

"India remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind the interests of the developing countries and the under-represented," he said.

Those who presented their credentials were Gudni Bragason, Ambassador of Iceland; Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of Gambia; Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, Ambassador of Spain; Dato Alaihuddin Mohamad Taha, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; and Asoka Milinda Moragoda, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka.

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointment and conveyed his good wishes to them for a successful tenure in India. He noted that India enjoyed close ties with all the countries represented and shared a common vision of peace and prosperity, the communique said.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners conveyed their good wishes to the President on behalf of their respective leaderships and reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

