India brings 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' in view of Kabul situation; check out details

The situation in Afghanistan is critical. Given the situation there, India has changed its visa policy. Now a new option has been introduced instead of electronic visa. This visa is called e-emergency X-Miscellaneous visas. Therefore, visa applicants will be fast tracked to come to India. This time, more than a thousand Indians are trapped in Afghanistan. The Indian Air Force is repatriating stranded Indians by aircraft.

What is the purpose of this visa?

Ministry of Home Affairs which acts as a nodal ministry dealing with visas. The new visa was announced by them on Tuesday. A new option has been introduced in electronic visas, the Home Ministry tweeted. According to sources, India has re-launched the visa category. Because the visa process will be easy and fast. Therefore, immediate relief can be provided to those in need. According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Kabul, two types of visas are required to enter India.

X Visa: An entry visa issued to any person of Indian origin. This visa is for the wife of the Indian origin person, children and dependent family members. This visa is issued for reasons that do not fall into any other visa category.



X-Misc Visa: Entry visa is issued to any outsider coming to India. Another person is allowed to come to India through a visa interview at the second embassy in Delhi. This visa is issued to citizens of every country. At present, India only provides emergency electronic visa facility to citizens coming from Afghanistan. This means that if a person from Afghanistan wants to come to India and go to another country, he can come to India with an Emergency X Misc visa and give an interview to get a visa for another country.

What documents are required?

Photocopy of the passport in which the proposed date of arrival in India will be valid for at least 6 months

Documents issued by the National Statistics and Information Authority of Afghanistan, Afghan identity card

Polio vaccination certificate

The country embassy where you want to go for the interview. Letter from embassy with permission, mentioning the date of the interview

Also mention the time it takes for the embassy to complete the visa process

On Sunday, August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The Kabul-based parliament and president palace were taken over by the Taliban. The Indian Embassy in Kabul and other staff were then repatriated to India. A helpline number has since been issued. You can ask for help by calling 919717785379. You can also contact MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.