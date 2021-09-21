India on Monday climbed to 46th rank in Global Innovation Index World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

India has jumped 35 places since 2015 and is top-ranked in Central and Southern Asia. From 81 in 2015, it has moved to 46 in 2021.

"India climbs to 46th rank in Global Innovation Index of @WIPO, reflecting its success in transforming itself into an innovation hub, for a #AatmanirbharBharat," tweeted Permanent Mission of India at UN in Geneva.

"India has jumped 35 places since 2015 and is top-ranked in Central and Southern Asia, demonstrating India's success in creating a conducive ecosystem, enabling India's emergence as a global hub for research and development and innovation," added India at UN.

Global Innovation Index provides detailed metrics about the innovation performance of 131 countries and economies around the world.

Its 80 indicators explore a broad vision of innovation, including political environment, education, infrastructure and business sophistication.

( With inputs from ANI )

