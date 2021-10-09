India, Denmark announces EU's engagement in Indo-Pacific region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during the latter's first visit to India, welcomed the recent EU strategy on Indo-Pacific.

As per the joint statement issued by the two countries, both leaders noted the plans for increased European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the discussion, both the leaders also acknowledged the India-EU Leaders' meeting hosted by Portugal in May 2021 as a new milestone in the India-EU Strategic Partnership and welcomed the decision to resume negotiations of an ambitious, balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade agreement and launch negotiations on a separate investment agreement, the statement added.

"The Prime Ministers underlined the need to start the negotiations at the earliest. They also welcomed the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and agreed to collaborate bilaterally and at the EU level to promote connectivity projects," the statement said.

PM Modi also thanked Frederiksen for the invitation to the Second India-Nordic summit to be convened in Copenhagen in 2022.

These developments came after Frederiksen, who is in India for a three-day visit held bilateral talks with PM Modi.

The two Prime Ministers also underlined the warm and friendly relations between India and Denmark and agreed to enhance efforts for reforming and strengthening multilateralism and a rules-based international order, including freedom of navigation.

Both sides also reconfirmed their commitment to an aspiring and results-oriented Green Strategic Partnership.

"They welcomed the detailed 5-year Action Plan (2021-2026) and noted the progress in its implementation. They agreed that strengthening of the Green Strategic Partnership will be important for green growth and will lead to mutually beneficial cooperation," the statement said adding that both sides decided to take stock of progress at an appropriate future occasion and to consider ways to further enhance and strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership.

During the discussion, both Prime Ministers stressed the importance of collaboration in the water sector and welcomed initiatives between the two governments in the field of urban and rural water, wastewater management and river rejuvenation, the joint statement added.

India and Denmark have also decided to form ties to combat the global challenge of climate change, in accordance with goals set out by the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Prime Ministers also agreed that global collaboration is essential for ensuring a sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery.

PM Modi and the Danish counterpart also discussed the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow, and agreed on the need for concrete and ambitious results from COP26, and to work closely together in this regard.

Both the parties noted that the UNLEASH initiative will be launched in Bengaluru, India, in 2022. "This will support the role of the youth in fostering entrepreneurship necessary for reaching the Sustainable Development Goals. Likewise, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the sustainable water entrepreneurship initiative under the Niti Aayog - Atal Innovation Mission and Innovation Center Denmark 'Water Challenge' in 2022 and 2023," the statement said.

They also welcomed the steps taken to implement the Green Strategic Partnership, including the 3-year work plan on sustainable water supply in support of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Letter of Intent dated 5 July 2021 between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Government of Denmark in the field of sustainable and smart urban water sector as well as the Memorandum of Understanding between the Centre for Ganga River Basin and Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (cGanga), and Innovation Center Denmark, Government of Denmark, to support the development of technological solutions for a clean Ganga river.

In the field of health, both parties exchanged views on the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed on the need to establish globally beneficial vaccine partnerships, building in particular on India's strong position in vaccine production and its support to ensure vaccine availability to those in need across the globe.

The two Prime Ministers shared perspectives on developments in their respective regions, including the worrisome situation in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

