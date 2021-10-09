India, Denmark exchange four MoUs, including agreements on groundwater resources, skill development

India and Denmark on Saturday exchanged four agreements following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, Aarhus University, Denmark and Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland on mapping of groundwater resources and aquifers.

The second agreement was signed on the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library Access Agreement between the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and the Danish Patent and Trademark Office.

The third MoU was signed between the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Danfoss Industries Private Limited to establish a Centre of Excellence towards natural refrigerants for tropical climates with potential applications.

The fourth agreement was a Joint Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of the Republic of India and The Government of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and said her ongoing India visit will advance the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Welcomed Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on her first visit to India. Our Green Strategic Partnership will advance further as a result," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

Frederiksen is on her first state visit to India.

Earlier today, PM Modi received Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. She also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The Danish Prime Minister said she sees her visit as a milestone for the relations between the two nations. "We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations," she said.

Speaking after the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Frederiksen added that she sees an ambitious Indian government taking responsibility for the issue of green transition in India and the rest of the world.

The Danish PM arrived in New Delhi early on Saturday. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at Delhi airport.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Danish PM's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind. She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. EAM Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year.

