India encourages UNITAMS support to Sudan to consolidate peace, stability in Darfur

"The Security Council underscores the importance of the continued support of bilateral, regional and multilateral partners and encourages continued support to Sudan in order to further consolidate peace and stability in Darfur. In this regard, the Security Council underscores the important role being played by the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and its integrated United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in support of the Government of Sudan's efforts."

As the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) completed its drawdown on June 30 this year, the Security Council recognised the progress made in Darfur since 2007.

According to the statement, the Council took note of the oral report delivered by the Under Secretary-General for Operational Support at the 8825th meeting of the Security Council, held on July 27 entitled "The Reports of the Secretary-General on Sudan and South Sudan", including details on UNAMID's drawdown and the remaining liquidation phase.

The Security Council also looks forward to receiving an assessment of lessons learned from the experience of UNAMID no later than October 31 2021, as requested in resolution 2559 (2020). The Security Council expresses its intention to consider these lessons learned in its ongoing work to enhance the overall effectiveness of United Nations peacekeeping, including its approach to peacekeeping transitions.

Recalling resolution 2559 (2020), the Security Council welcomes the Government of Sudan's cooperation with the United Nations and African Union during UNAMID's drawdown, and reiterates its call on the Government of Sudan, at all levels, as well as other relevant stakeholders including the Juba Peace Agreement signatories, and non-signatoryarmed opposition movements, to cooperate fully with the United Nations and the African Union during UNAMID's liquidation phase, including by fully respecting all provisions of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) of February 9, 2008.

The Security Council also welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement of March 4 between the United Nations and the Government of Sudan and, in this regard, urges the Government of Sudan to ensure that handed-over UNAMID team sites are used exclusively for civilian end-user purposes.

It took note of UNAMID's near completed efforts to destroy expired ammunition, which will positively reduce safety hazards and the probability of their misuse. The Security Council also noted that in implementing UNAMID's liquidation, the United Nations will comply with general United Nations practices and financial regulations.

The Security Council expresses its deep appreciation for the important contribution of UNAMID and its civilian and uniformed personnel, particularly those who gave their lives while serving to promote peace and stability throughout UNAMID's operations in Darfur over a period of more than thirteen years, the statement added.

It commended the people of Darfur for their resilience and cooperation with UNAMID to contribute to peace efforts in Darfur. The Security Council also takes this opportunity to express its appreciation for the efforts of the Secretary-General, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, their Joint Special Representative(JSR), Jeremiah Kingsley Mamabolo, and all the preceding JSRs of UNAMID.

In this regard, the Security Council commends the unique partnership between the United Nations and the African Union in the establishment and operation of UNAMID. The Security Council further commends the contribution of troop- and police-contributing countries and donors in support of UNAMID's mandate.

The Security Council recognised improvements in security conditions in some areas of Darfur and stresses the need for continued progress to consolidate peace and security, including through comprehensive implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement.

Affirming the primary responsibility of the Government of Sudan to protect civilians across its territory, the Council urged the Government of Sudan to implement swiftly its National Plan for Civilian Protection.

The Security Council encouraged further steps to promote and protect women's rights andfull, equal and meaningful participation in all social, political, economic aspects of life, as well as efforts to include youth in such spheres. The Security Council also encourages further efforts to build confidence of local communities in the ability of the rule of law institutions to deliver justice and ensure accountability.

( With inputs from ANI )

