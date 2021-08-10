India evacuates citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif

New Delhi, Aug 10 India is evacuating its nationals from Afghanistan on Tuesday on a "special flight" from Mazar-i-Sharif - the country's fourth largest city as the Taliban launch another offensive.

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif tweeted.

It asked Indian citizens who want to leave by the special flight to submit the details like their full name and passport number to the consulate immediately. Around 1,500 Ind are currently staying in Afghanistan.

Last month India pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar following intense clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters around the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor