India expresses commitment towards free, open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

During the fifth edition of the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Maritime Security Cooperation, India expressed its commitment towards the vision of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The remarks came from Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das on Tuesday, as she delivered the keynote address during the fifth EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed in a tweet.

"She spoke about India's commitment to strengthening the EAS process, our vision of a free, open, inclusive & rules-based Indo-Pacific & the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," the tweet said.

Das also spoke about the need for a collaborative approach in addressing common challenges in the maritime domain, Bagchi informed.

The fifth edition of the EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation is being organised on November 23 and 24 in Kolkata by ASEAN India Centre and National Maritime Foundation in collaboration with the MEA and Government of Australia.

"Secretary (East) @rivagdas delivered the keynote address during the 5th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation being organised on 23-24 November 2021 in Kolkata by @AIC_aseanindia, @nmfindia, CENERS-K in collaboration with MEA and Government of Australia," Bagchi said in a series of tweets.

The East Asia Summit (EAS) is a premier leaders-led forum to exchange views on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, the EAS conference was first initiated in 2015 and the first conference was held in New Delhi. The second was held in Goa in 2017, the third in Bhubaneswar in 2018, and the fourth in Chennai last year.

The fifth event is held in co-operation with Australia which is also expanding its strategic expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.

Since its inception in 2005, EAS has been playing an important role in negating issues related to traditional and non-traditional security challenges in the region.

The IPOI was launched on November 4, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok.

The main objective of the IPOI is to ensure the safety, security, and stability of the maritime domain, Observer Research Foundation said.

( With inputs from ANI )

