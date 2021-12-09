India extends suspension of international commercial flights till Jan 31 next year

By ANI | Published: December 9, 2021 06:52 PM2021-12-09T18:52:27+5:302021-12-09T19:00:13+5:30

The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India has been extended till 31 January next year, announced the office of the director-general of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

India extends suspension of international commercial flights till Jan 31 next year | India extends suspension of international commercial flights till Jan 31 next year

India extends suspension of international commercial flights till Jan 31 next year

Next

The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India has been extended till 31 January next year, announced the office of the director-general of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

"The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st January, 2022," the circular read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app