India extends suspension of international commercial flights till Jan 31 next year
By ANI | Published: December 9, 2021 06:52 PM2021-12-09T18:52:27+5:302021-12-09T19:00:13+5:30
The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India has been extended till 31 January next year, announced the office of the director-general of Civil Aviation on Thursday.
The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India has been extended till 31 January next year, announced the office of the director-general of Civil Aviation on Thursday.
"The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st January, 2022," the circular read.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app