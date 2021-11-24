India, France naval drill demonstrated top performance levels in anti-submarine, anti-ship warfare, says French Ambassador
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 04:18 PM2021-11-24T16:18:19+5:302021-11-24T16:25:13+5:30
The naval drills between FNS Chevalier Paul and Indian Navy Ship Kolkata off India's coast demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, said Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain who attended the event.
The naval drills between FNS Chevalier Paul and Indian Navy Ship Kolkata off India's coast demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, said Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain who attended the event.
"Training in tandem! The 2-day naval drills b/w FNS Chevalier Paul & INS Kolkata off India's coast demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine & anti-ship warfare. Proud of the "plug and fight" capability achieved by our two Navies!" said Emmanuel Lenain in a tweet on Wednesday.
Lenain attended the two-day naval exercise between the French and Indian navies. He said the naval ships showcased great performance levels.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app