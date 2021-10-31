India, France share ambitions in environment, health: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that France shares ambitions in the environment, health and innovation with India and the two countries will continue to work together towards concrete results, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

Macron's made the remarks in a tweet in Hindi following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome, Italy.

"We share common ambitions for the environment, health and innovation with India. We will continue to work together towards concrete results, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," the French President said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval were also present at the Prime Minister's meeting with Macron.

The two leaders last spoke in September and discussed regional issues including developments in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

