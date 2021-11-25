India gets elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee

India has been elected as a member of the United Nations World Heritage Committee for the term of four years, starting from the current year.

"Good day for Indian diplomacy. Elected to the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2021-25," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, defines the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States Parties, the official website of the UNESCO said.

Meanwhile, in his tweet, EAM also informed that Interpol on Thursday elected India's candidate Praveen Sinha who is Special Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as Delegate for Asia in its Executive Committee.

( With inputs from ANI )

