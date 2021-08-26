India grants permission for restart of 737Max ops

New Delhi, Aug 26 India on Thursday granted safety permission for restart of Boeing 737Max operations in the country.

Aviation regulator DGCA granted the safety permission to operators of Boeing 737Max to restart operations.

"This rescission enables operation of Boeing Company Model 737-8 and Boeing Company Model 737-9 airplanes only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service," the DGCA said in its order.

At present, only SpiceJet has 737Max in their fleet.

