India grants permission for restart of 737Max ops
By IANS | Published: August 26, 2021 06:48 PM2021-08-26T18:48:04+5:302021-08-26T19:00:08+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 26 India on Thursday granted safety permission for restart of Boeing 737Max operations in the ...
New Delhi, Aug 26 India on Thursday granted safety permission for restart of Boeing 737Max operations in the country.
Aviation regulator DGCA granted the safety permission to operators of Boeing 737Max to restart operations.
"This rescission enables operation of Boeing Company Model 737-8 and Boeing Company Model 737-9 airplanes only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service," the DGCA said in its order.
At present, only SpiceJet has 737Max in their fleet.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app