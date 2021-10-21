India has more renewable energy since 2017, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that India has more renewable energy in its basket since 2017 and the country will go to COP26 with full commitment.

He was speaking through a video conference at an event organised by India Global Forum.

"Since 2017, we have had more renewable energy in our basket; we intend to go in with a full commitment to COP26," India Global Forum quoted him as saying.

According to tweets by the Forum, the Foreign Secretary also lauded India's vaccination drive and said that the country has administered one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

He said that ties between India and UK are getting strengthened in diverse areas.

"Quantum leap is very relevant when you see what's on the table in the UK-India partnership; people to people ties, health, defence & security across areas are all covered," IGF quoted him saying.

COP26 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 12 at Glasgow in the United Kingdom.

( With inputs from ANI )

