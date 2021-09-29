India leveraging technology to improve health infrastructure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his lauding the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and said India is working to leverage technology for the betterment of health infrastructure.

PM Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission through video conferencing on Monday.

Under the mission, every Indian will get a unique health ID that will also work as health account to which personal health records can be linked.

Bill Gates said in a tweet that this digital health initiative will help India achieve its health goals.

"Congratulations @Narendra Modi on the national launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This digital health infrastructure will help ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery and accelerate progress on India's health goals," Gates said.

Replying to Gates' tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "Thank you @BillGatesfor the kind words on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. There is immense scope in leveraging technology for the betterment of health infrastructure and India is working hard in this direction."

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor